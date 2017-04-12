Allahabad High Court ARO Recruitment 2016: Final Result Declared, Check Here

Allahabad High Court has declared the result for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment exam 2016. Candidates who are waiting for the final result can check the same here. The examination was conducted by the High Court of Allahabad on 18 December 2016. The final result list declared comprises of the details of a total of 66 candidates. Other information related to the Assistant Review Officer exam 2016 can be found below.Candidates can check the ARO recruitment exam result using their roll number or login id. The category/ sub category wise combined merit list declared by Allahabad High Court can be found below.Candidates can check the ARO exam 2016 final result here:As mentioned in the official declaration,1. The candidates should note that the result of the candidates is purely provisional and does not confer on them any right of appointment in the establishment of High Court, Allahabad unless they are suitable in all respects and verification of documents and genuineness of candidature is verified.2. All original documents/certificates of the candidates will be verified by the High Court, Allahabad before appointment.3. In case selected candidates don't receive call letter within three weeks from the date of declaration of final result, they are advised to contact the office of the Joint Registrar (Establishment), High Court, Allahabad.4. Marks obtained by the successful / unsuccessful candidates shall be uploaded on the official website of the High Court, Allahabad, later on.5. Although all care have been taken in preparing the result, however if any typographical error/ omission is occurred inadvertently, High Court reserves the right to rectify the same.