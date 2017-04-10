AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi; Check Now

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi; Check Now New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) examination section has declared the results of examination conducted for the recruitment of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi on behalf of DGHS, MOHFW, Government of India, New Delhi. The examination for Staff Nurse Recruitment for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi was conducted in accordance with the directions received from DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide letter No. A-12026/3/2013-MH-1 dated 21.09.2016. The aspirants who have appeared for the CBT for the recruitment of Staff Nurse recruitment by AIIMS can check their results online now.



The results of this examination will apply for Dr. RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC), LHMC & Smt. Suchita Kriplani Hospital and Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital.



AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi: How To Check



Candidates can follow these steps to know AIIMS Staff Nurse Results declared for central government hospitals in Delhi:



Step One:



Go to the official website of AIIMS Examination section,

aiimsexams.org



Step Two:



Click on "Result Notification No.20/2017: Recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, on behalf of DGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi." link given in the homepage



Step Three:



Check your roll number in the next page.



The results are given as Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Selected Candidates, on the basis of Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website and Online Computer Based Test held on January 22, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, on behalf of DGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi.



The AIIMS examination section had earlier notified a vacancy of 694.



