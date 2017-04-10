AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi; Check Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: April 10, 2017 14:25 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi; Check Now

AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi; Check Now

New Delhi:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) examination section has declared the results of examination conducted for the recruitment of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi on behalf of DGHS, MOHFW, Government of India, New Delhi. The examination for Staff Nurse Recruitment for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi was conducted in accordance with the directions received from DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide letter No. A-12026/3/2013-MH-1 dated 21.09.2016. The aspirants who have appeared for the CBT for the recruitment of Staff Nurse recruitment by AIIMS can check their results online now.

The results of this examination will apply for Dr. RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC), LHMC & Smt. Suchita Kriplani Hospital and Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital.

AIIMS Staff Nurse Results Declared For Central Government Hospitals in Delhi: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to know AIIMS Staff Nurse Results declared for central government hospitals in Delhi:

Step One:

Go to the official website of AIIMS Examination section, 
aiimsexams.org

Step Two: 

Click on "Result Notification No.20/2017: Recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, on behalf of DGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi." link given in the homepage

Step Three:

Check your roll number in the next page.

The results are given as Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Selected Candidates, on the basis of Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website and Online Computer Based Test held on January 22, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse for Central Government Hospitals in Delhi, on behalf of DGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi. 

The AIIMS examination section had earlier notified a vacancy of 694.

Read: AIIMS Jodhpur, Rishikesh Staff Nurse Grade 2 Recruitment 2017: Last Date Extended

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READFirst UK-China Train Today, Whiskey On Board, To Pass Through 7 Nations
AIIMS Staff Nurse JobsAIIMS Staff Nurse ResultsAIIMS Staff Nurse Vacancyaiims examsaiims examAll India Institute of Medial SciencesAll India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)Central Government Hospitals

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanReliance Jio Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................