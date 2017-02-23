AIIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017 for Rishikesh & Jodhpur: Online Test Details Released

New Delhi: An important update has been released regarding AIIMS Staff Nurse Grade 2 recruitment exam. The online recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on 25 March 2017. Candidates who had applied for Staff nurse recruitment at AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh should go through the details given below and complete the required formalities. The recruitment exam will be held for recruitment of staff nurses in the pay band 2 of scale of Rs 9300-34800 in the grade pay of Rs 4600.
AIIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Highlights
There will be a single entrance examination for recruitment of staff nurses to both AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh. Candidates who have applied for the above mentioned recruitment should provide requisite information (details of which are given below) before the computer based examination.
Online registration must be done at aiimsexams.org
Mention if you have applied for AIIMS Jodhpur/ AIIMS Rishikesh or both
Give your preference for examination centre (State/City)
Upload images of thumb impression
Give nursing council registration number and Indian nursing council registration number
Valid ID proof and mobile number
Candidates should submit all the details mentioned above (and other details asked in the online registration form) on or before 6 March 2017 (up to 5.00 pm).
Admit cards will be uploaded on 14 March 2017. No admit cards will be sent by post.
Online Exam Details
The recruitment exam will be held on 25 March across the country in two shifts: 9.00 am-12 noon and 2.30 pm-5.30 pm.
Click here for more Jobs News