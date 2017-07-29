AIIMS Rishikesh To Recruit Graduates, Check Details Here All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited online application for recruitment to various Group B and C posts.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Recruitment 2017 For Group B & C Posts, Details Here New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited online application for recruitment to various Group B and C posts. Online applications can be submitted till 6 September 2017 at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. A total of 315 vacancies have been notified for recruitment. Vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the posts of office assistant, technical assistant/ technician, staff nurse grade 1, Hospital Attendant Grade lll (Nursing orderly) and store keeper cum clerk. Details of the recruitment can be found online at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Candidates can also find the details at Employment News (dtd 22 July- 28 July 2017).



AIIMS Rishikesh is currently inviting applications for faculty, assistant nursing superintendent and staff nurse grade 2 posts as well. The last date for these posts is 31 July.



Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (NS), Group B: 25 posts

Staff Nurse Grade 1, Group B: 125 posts

Technical Assistant/ Technician, Group B: 25 posts

Hospital Attendant Grade lll (Nursing orderly), Group C: 100 posts

Store Keeper cum Clerk, Group C: 40 posts



Eligibility

Office Assistant (NS), Group B: Candidates must be graduate and must have proficiency in computers

Staff Nurse Grade 1, Group B: Candidates must have BSc Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc Nursing (Post-Basic) (2 year course) and must have 3 years of relevant work experience.

Technical Assistant/ Technician, Group B: Candidates must have BSc in Medical Lab Technology along with 5 years of work experience or DMLT with 8 years of experience or For posts in Anesthesia/operation Theatre, B.Sc. in OT Techniques or equivalent with 5 years experience in concerned field or '102 with Science with Diploma in OT Techniques or Equivalent with 8 years of experience

Hospital Attendant Grade lll (Nursing orderly), Group C: Candidates must be 10th pass and must have done Certificate course in hospital service conducted by a recognized organization (such as St. Johns Ambulance)

Store Keeper cum Clerk, Group C: Candidates must be graduate and must have 1 year experience in handling stores.



