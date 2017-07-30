AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017: Application Closes On July 31 For 457 Vacancies @ Aiimsraipur.edu.in

AIIMS Raipur is an apex healthcare institute, established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare in the country and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate Medical education and training.
The PMSSY has set up 6 new AIIMS institutions in underserved areas of the country.
AIIMS Raipur staff nurse recruitment 2017: How to apply
The candidates who are interested to apply for these posts may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of AIIMS Raipur, aiimsraipur.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the "Vacancies" tab from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the "Apply Online" link given adjacent to "NOTICE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS" on the next page open
Step Four: Register yourself
Step Five: Re-login and apply for the post
Candidates must fill in the online application form as per the procedure given in Para 6 of this Notice and take a printout of the same for submission at the time of verification of documents.
Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the application fee for each post.
According to the notification from AIIMS Raipur, the application will be accepted till 5.00 pm tomorrow.
