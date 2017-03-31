AIIMS Patna Will Be Fully Functional By December: Health Minister J.P. Nadda

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna will be fully functional by December this year, the parliament was told on Friday. "Due to some legal issues in recruitment, the project was delayed. We have settled these issues. Now the recruitment process is underway and it will be completed by November. "It (the AIIMS) will be fully functional by December," Health Minister J.P. Nadda informed the Lok Sabha in response to a question.The minister also told the house that the Bihar government has so far not provided land for the another AIIMS in the state.RJD member hailesh Kumar had sought to know from the minister about possibilty of establishment of a second proposed AIIMS in Bhagalpur.Nadda said the central government is committed to open AIIMS in different states in a phased manner."As far as AIIMS is concerned, the government, the Health Department is committed for opening AIIMS in every state and we are going in a phased manner. Certainly, Kerala and Telangana are also under consideration," he said.