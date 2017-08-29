AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released @ Aiimsexams.org; Download Now

According to a notification from the AIIMMS New Delhi, the results for the recruitment test would be announced on September 20.
AIIMS Raipur has also released the admit card for the recruitment test for the post of staff nurse grade -I (nursing sisters) and Staff nurse grade-II on direct recruitment basis. AIIMS Raipur had notified for 475 vacancies and the application process was started on July 15.
AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment Admit Card 2017: How to download
The candidates who have applied for AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer recruitment may follow these steps to download the admit cards:
Step One: Go to the official exam website of AIIMS New Delhi, aiimsexams.org
Step Two: Click on the "Recrutment" tab from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the " Nursing Officer-2017 for AIIMS, New Delhi " link on the page open next.
Step Four: Login with candidate ID and password
Step Five: Click login after entering the Captcha
Step Six: Download the admit card from the next page open
