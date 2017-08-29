AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released @ Aiimsexams.org; Download Now he All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nursing Officer admit card can be downloaded from the official exam website of the medical institute, aiimsexams.org.

Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released @ Aiimsexams.org; Download Now New Delhi: AIIMS, New Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment test for for 257 Grade B Nursing Officer posts which is scheduled to be held on September 11. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nursing Officer admit card can be downloaded from the official exam website of the medical institute, aiimsexams.org. AIIMS would conduct a written test for selection of candidates for the post on September in all major cities of the country.



According to a notification from the



has also released the admit card for the recruitment test for the post of staff nurse grade -I (nursing sisters) and Staff nurse grade-II on direct recruitment basis. AIIMS Raipur had notified for 475 vacancies and the application process was started on July 15.

AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment Admit Card 2017: How to download

The candidates who have applied for AIIMS New Delhi Nursing Officer recruitment may follow these steps to download the admit cards:



Step One: Go to the official exam website of AIIMS New Delhi, aiimsexams.org



Step Two: Click on the "Recrutment" tab from the homepage



Step Three: Click on the " Nursing Officer-2017 for AIIMS, New Delhi " link on the page open next.



Step Four: Login with candidate ID and password



Step Five: Click login after entering the Captcha



Step Six: Download the admit card from the next page open



