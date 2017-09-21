AIIMS Nursing Officer 2017 Results Declared @ Aiimsexams.org; Check Now The Merit wise list of Provisionally Selected Candidates, on the basis of Online CBT Examination held on September 11, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi has been released.

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the Merit wise list of Provisionally Selected Candidates, on the basis of Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website and Online CBT Examination held on September 11, 2017 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi. The Examination was conducted in accordance with the Recruitment Notice No. 1/2017 published in the Employment News dated 17th - 23rd June, 2017 and Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website on August 25, 2017.



A total of 284 candidates have been selected after the CBT for the recruitment of Nursing Officer in AIIMS, Delhi.



According to the AIIMS results notification, the category candidates who have claimed any relaxation as applicable to the particular category are placed in merit of their respective category.



The tie cases are resolved as per the formula mentioned in Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website on 25-08-2017, the notification said.



The individual Marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the examination is available on the website i.e. www.aiimsexams.org.



The AIIMS also said that inclusion in the list cannot be claimed as right to employment to the post of Nursing Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi.



The institute reserves the right to use or not to use the above list.



The appointment of the provisionally selected candidates will be strictly subject to verification of all original certificates of the candidates before final appointment. All original certificates and eligibility criteria will be verified by the Recruitment Cell and candidature shall be subject to such verification. The verification of Original documents will be done in due course of time by the Recruitment Cell.



This result is provisional subject to fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement as well as subsequent Memorandum received from Recruitment Cell.



