AIIMS Lower Division Clerk Recruitment 2016 Stage I result Is Out: Check Your Result Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2017 20:23 IST
AIIMS LDC recruitment' s stage II examinations are scheduled for 18th February

New Delhi:  Examination Section of All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the Stage I results of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The applicants can go to the official website of AIIMS examination session and check their results now.

On the basis of criteria mentioned in the AIIMS recruitment notification, 5553 candidates have qualified in Theory Examination (Stage-I) and  925 candidates (ten times the number of posts including tie cases) have been called for Stage-II.

Steps to check the result:
  • Go to AIIMS examination website
  • Got recruitment link
  • Click on the link "Stage-1 result for the recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk held on 26/11/2016 at AIIMS, New Delhi"
  • Check your roll number in the page

Stage II of AIIMS LDC recruitment

The Stage-II Examinations will be conducted in two sessions:
  • Stage-II-A: Descriptive Type Examination (Paper-Pen mode) and 
  • Stage-II-B: Typing Skill Test (English or Hindi)

The stage II examinations of AIIMS LDC recruitment is scheduled on Saturday 18th February, 2017 at Delhi/NCR. A separate Admit Card for Stage-II (A & B) Examinations will be issued and uploaded on the website in the first week of February 2017 to the successful candidates. The details of Center, timings etc. will be available in the Admit Card. Details regarding Stage II (A & B) Examinations are available in the Scheme of Examination uploaded on the website.

The Recruitment Examination (Stage-1) for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) for AIIMS, New Delhi was conducted on Saturday, the 26th November, 2016 in 21 States,  43 cities and 69 Centers in two shifts (9.00 a.m.- 12.00 noon and 2.30 p.m.-5.30 p.m.). 19,593 candidates appeared in the said Examination.



 

