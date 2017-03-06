AIIMS Jodhpur, Rishikesh Staff Nurse Grade 2 Recruitment 2017: Last Date Extended

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the last date for the filling important details related to registration for the recruitment of for the post of Staff Nurse Grade-II for AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh. In a new notification regarding the Combined Recruitment Examination for the post of Staff Nurse Grade-II For AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh, the institute's recruitment division has said that the extended last date will be March 8. The interested candidates can fill the forms till 5.00 pm on that day.
"The last date for filling important details in registration form for the post of Staff Nurse Grade-II for AIIMS Jodhpur & AIIMS Rishikesh has been extended for another two days i.e upto 8th March, 2017 (upto 5:00 P.M.) in the interest of the candidates", said a statement from the Assistant Controller (Examination) today.
AIIMS Jodhpur, Rishikesh Staff Nurse Grade2 Recruitment 2017: How To Apply
Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply for All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, Rishikesh Staff Nurse Grade2 Recruitment 2017:
Go to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences examination website, aiimsexams.org
Mention if you have applied for AIIMS Jodhpur/ AIIMS Rishikesh or both
Give your preference for examination centre (State/City)
Upload images of thumb impression
Give nursing council registration number and Indian nursing council registration number
Valid ID proof and mobile number
Submit after entering all the required details for the application registration.
According to the earlier notification by AIIMS examination section, Admit cards will be uploaded on 14 March 2017 and no admit cards will be sent by post to the candidates.
