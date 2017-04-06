AFCAT 01/2017 Results To Be Declared Soon

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s career section has announced that the results of Air Force Common Admission Test 2017(AFCAT 2017) will be announced soon. The candidates who are waiting for the results of AFCAT 01/2017 are advised to check the official career website of Indian Air Force regularly. The AFCAT 01/2017 was conducted on February 26, 2017.
"Results for exam held on 26 Feb 17 would be uploaded shortly. Kindly check the website (www.careerairforce.nic.in) regularly", said a notification posted in official career website of Indian Air Force.
AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force for selection of officers in all branches of the IAF (except medical and dental) viz. Flying Branch (Short Service Commission only), Technical Branch (Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission) and Ground Duty Branch (Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission).
AFCAT is conducted twice a year (in the month of February and August). The advertisement for the same is published in the months of December and June respectively.
AFCAT is only one of the steps involved in the entire selection process for getting selected as an officer in the IAF.
On clearing the AFCAT, shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB (Services Selection Board) Testing. If recommended by the SSB, candidates will undergo medical fitness tests conducted by Air Force medical authorities. Subsequently, subject to medical fitness, a merit list will be prepared depending on the number of vacancies available in various branches of the IAF.
