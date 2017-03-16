Admit Cards Released For Ordnance Factory Board Recruitment Exam, To Be Held On 26 March

EMAIL PRINT OFB Recruitment Exam Will Be Held On 26 March New Delhi: Admit cards have been released by Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for the recruitment exam for 6948 vacancies (ITI and Non-ITI). The examination is scheduled to be held on 26 March 2017 (Sunday). The examination will be conducted by the Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre, under Ministry of Defence, Ambajhari, Nagpur. The exam will be conducted for selecting candidates for Trade Apprenticeship training in Ordnance & Ordnance Equipment Factories for 55th batch. Online applications were invited against 6948 vacancies (3621 ITI and 3327 Non-ITI posts) earlier this year.



In order to get the admit card for the written exam, candidates who have already applied are suggested for re-apply online at apprenticeship.gov.in and then download the admit card at ofb.gov.in.



The written examination will be held on 26 March 2017 (Phase 1) in two sessions. The forenoon session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Details of the Phase 2 exam will be notified to candidates later.



The first phase will cover written examination for ITI pass for all factories and 26 factories for Non-ITI category.



How to download OFB admit card? Candidates should visit the official website of Ordnance Factory Board at ofb.gov.in

Enter Registration Number and Password

Alternatively enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Take a printout of the admit card

