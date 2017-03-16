Admit Cards Released For Ordnance Factory Board Recruitment Exam, To Be Held On 26 March

In order to get the admit card for the written exam, candidates who have already applied are suggested for re-apply online at apprenticeship.gov.in and then download the admit card at ofb.gov.in.
The written examination will be held on 26 March 2017 (Phase 1) in two sessions. The forenoon session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Details of the Phase 2 exam will be notified to candidates later.
The first phase will cover written examination for ITI pass for all factories and 26 factories for Non-ITI category.
How to download OFB admit card?
- Candidates should visit the official website of Ordnance Factory Board at ofb.gov.in
- Enter Registration Number and Password
- Alternatively enter registration number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- Take a printout of the admit card
