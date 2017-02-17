AAI Recruitment 2017: Apply For 147 Junior Assistant (Fire Service) Posts At Aai.aero

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sought applications from candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep Island. Online applications are invited against 147 vacant Junior Assistant (Fire Service) post/ NE-4 at various airports in the above states in Southern Region. Candidates are hereby informed that an appointment, besides the basic pay (Rs 12500), they will be eligible for VDA, HRA, prerequisites under cafeteria approach at 46% and benefits such as CPF, Gratuity, medical facilities, Leave encashment etc. More details regarding the AAI recruitment can be found below.
AAI Recruitment Highlights
Eligibility Criteria
Matriculates having 3 years' approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire can apply for the posts. 12th pass candidates can also apply, provided they have secured 50% marks.
In addition to this candidates must also have valid driving license. Physical fitness is also an important part of the eligibility criteria (in terms of eye sight, height, chest, weight, hearing and speech)
Candidates must also fall within the age bracket set by the authorities, which is 30 years (maximum) and 18 years (minimum) for unreserved categories. The age will be calculated as on 31 March 2017.
Mode of Application Submission
Candidates are required to submit their application on a plain paper (only in the prescribed format given in the website of AAI).
Application Fee
Along with the application, candidates shall have to deposit Rs 100 towards application fee as a Demand Draft drawn in favour of Airports Authority of India, payable at Chennai.
Last Date for Application Submission
Applications must be submitted on or before 31 March 2017.
