85% Reservation In Teachers' Recruitment For Delhi's Graduates, Demands Delhi Assembly The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding 85 per cent reservation in the recruitment of guest and permanent teachers for those graduating from universities in Delhi.

122 Shares EMAIL PRINT 85% Reservation In Teachers' Recruitment For Delhi's Graduates: Assembly (File) New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding 85 per cent reservation in the recruitment of guest and permanent teachers for those graduating from universities in Delhi. Replying to a discussion on the resolution moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Madanlal, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said they would have to change the current recruitment rules and to do this it may even take eight months.



"So 85 per cent reservation will not apply in the current 9,500 guest teacher vacancies as it will take a long time. So we can normalise the applicants from other states compared to aspirants from Delhi so that our applicants will get preference," Sisodia said.



He added that for these 9,500 vacancies around 1.41 lakh people have applied and major chunk was from other states.



He added that giving importance to aspirants from Delhi was not regionalism as aspirants can be from Kashmir, Kanyakumari or Gujarat.



"The aspirants need not have an origin in Delhi, but from different parts of the country who have been living in Delhi. It's our responsibility to give them job," Sisodia, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said.



The resolution passed by the Assembly read that universities in Delhi have a "strong academic rigour" resulting in candidates graduating from Delhi scoring lower grades than counterparts from other states.



"House opines that that for all future recruitment, whether for permanent teachers through the DSSSB, or for guest teachers through open applications and merit list, preference be given to candidates graduating from universities in Delhi.



"The House resolves that the Directorate of Education ensure 85 per cent quota for permanent and guest teacher positions, for candidates graduating from universities in Delhi for all future processes of recruitment," the resolution stated.



