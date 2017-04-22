5 Things To Remove From Your CV In 2017

New Delhi: Every new year brings new hopes and new goals. For job seekers or those looking to change jobs it is not too late. The key element to a successful job search is an impressive CV. Your CV is in a way your first interaction with a prospective employer. While everyone knows the basics of what to include in a CV, we almost fall short in the area about what not to include in our CVs.



Here's the list of things which you should remove from your CV, according to Forbes.



1. Details about your college years: Forbes says that if you are not a recent graduate, then the section about your academic years should be toward the end of your CV. Also, it is not a wise idea to detail your major or every subject you minored in. While you may have achieved great grades and may have had other achievements to show off from your college years, it is not what a hiring manager wants to spend their time reading.

2. Languages Known: Unless you are applying for a position where it is mandatory to know a particular language, there is no place for languages on your CV. Instead you can use the space to illustrate your recent career achievements or highlights of projects you managed.

3. Fellowships, Internships, and Prizes: In this case you will have to be selective. Do not remove every detail but you have to be the judge of what is relevant to the industry or position you are applying to. You can also include awards which are widely recognized to your CV.

4. References and Personal Names: You may just think of it as providing references but a recruiter may view as name dropping. So restrict yourself form providing references unless specifically asked to.

5. Dates: Experts are divided on this one. But a lot of experts say that it is prudent to remove dates from your CV to avoid not being shortlisted for a job on account of your age.



