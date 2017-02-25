5 Essential Tips To Ace A Job Interview

New Delhi: Job Interviews can be scary and for those going for a job interview for the first time it can be a time of panic and anxiety. In just a few minutes of interaction, an employer decides if you are fit for their organization or not. So it is very important to put your best foot forward and leave a good impression. Although there is no fix formula to ace a job interview, there are certainly some things you can do which will increase your chance of nailing that job.
Here are the top 5 things you should do in your job interview.
Dress Appropriately: You might already know this but dressing for the job is the first thing that everyone will tell you to do. Your attire is the first thing an interviewer or anyone at the office where you intend to land a job will notice. Make enquiries about the dress code of the company and dress accordingly. Even if the dress code is casual, do not go dressed lazily. Your attire will tell the interviewer that you are serious about the job.
Reach on Time: Punctuality is always favored by employers. So make sure you know the address and how to reach beforehand. Be at the interview location 10-15 minutes before the scheduled time. It is better to wait than to keep the interviewer waiting.
Research about the Company: Every organization wants to employ people who are genuinely interested in its growth. So do your research about the company. Read about the past projects and upcoming projects. Be ready with your own insights for the company. Your original ideas will leave a lasting impression on the interviewer.
Ask Questions: Don't be a dummy. Ask questions about your role. If you have any doubts about the role or company's profile, clear them out. Asking questions won't show that you are dumb, instead it will show that you are analytical and ready to learn.
Carry extra copy of your Resume/CV: This is an easy one. Always carry extra copy of your resume or CV to the interview even if you have not been asked to do so by the recruiter. Of all things, it will show that you are prepared.
