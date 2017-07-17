5 Common Mistakes Job Seekers Make The first and foremost thing to remember while looking for a job is branding. How you brand yourself, determines your possibility of landing an interview and eventually a job.

New Delhi: Job search has become no less an art. However, not everyone is adept in the art. Often people with the right qualifications and experience fall short of getting a job despite fitting the criteria perfectly. It is due to the some common mistakes which job seekers do not realize they are making during their job search process.



The first and foremost thing to remember while looking for a job is branding. How you brand yourself, determines your possibility of landing an interview and eventually a job. Most of the common mistakes job seekers make are directly or indirectly related to their branding of themselves.



Here are some common mistakes which hampers your chance of getting a job and how to avoid the.



1. Branding: Most of the job seekers don't brand themselves. Your resume and LinkedIn profile is not just a summary of your academic and work experience. It is where you lay the ground work for your brand. Your resume should reflect what you have done in the past and where you are headed. Employers look for an employee who has a clear idea of where they are headed.



2. Relevance: Most job seekers end up making resume in a way which just provides a summary of their academics and work experience. Instead of just listing out your achievement, you need to optimize your resume for the job applying for. Do not just list out your professional achievements but also mention how these will help you in the role you are applying for.



3.Value: Most of the times, job seekers do not know their own value and end up in roles not justified to their talent and qualification. Do your research well and re-brand yourself according to the market trends. As a job seeker you should know your own worth and what value you can add to an organization.



4. Network: Most job seekers when they begin searching for a job neglect their own network. This is a common practice which should die down immediately. As a job seeker, you can benefit from every connection you have. Channel out, let people know you are looking for a job and you might end up not just with information about job openings but also with possible referrals.



5. Research Employer: Most job seekers, if they happen to land an interview, commit the mistake of not researching about their employer beforehand. Before an interview, you must research about your prospective employer. Learn about what they do and what they provide to a customer. Also learn about the role you are being interviewed for and what are the expectations attached with the said role.



