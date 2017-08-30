Swine Flu Claims 86 Lives In Rajasthan

The swine flu virus has claimed 86 lives in Rajasthan since January this year, including of five persons from outside the state, officials said today.BJP MLA from Mandalgarh of Bhilwara district Kirti Kumari was among those who succumbed to the virus. Over 3,440 samples were tested, of which 910 were found positive during the corresponding period, they said.Till March 17 this year, five persons had died of swine flu virus and 18 others tested positive for the disease. "Of the total positive patients, a maximum of 358 were found afflicted with virus in Jaipur alone. A total of 21 deaths have been reported in the state capital from swine flu followed by 10 in Kota," Dr Aditya Atreya, state nodal officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said.While the weather is not so conducive for the virus in the season, it is still active, he said. "Researchers are finding the reasons behind the virus remaining active in adverse weather conditions. Those who have good immunity are able to fight the virus," Dr Atreya said.