Situation In Violence-Hit Areas Of Jaipur Tense But Under Control

Six policemen were injured in the violence that hit Jaipur

The situation today remained tense but under control even as curfew was extended till Monday 4 am in the areas in Jaipur that were affected by violence on Friday night.No relaxation in curfew was provided considering the law and order situation in Ramganj and its adjoining areas, a police official said.Curfew was clamped in four police station areas of the city after one person died and seven others were injured in clashes between police and protesters.The violence erupted on Friday night as protesters gathered at Ramganj police station and pelted stones after a man riding a motorcycle was allegedly assaulted by a policemen during routine checking.The post mortem of 24-year-old Mohmmad Raees alias Aadil, who had died in the clashes, could not be done even today as his family members demanded compensation for the loss of his life, a Jaipur police spokesperson said.Series of talks with the peace committee and district administration were held today to maintain harmony in the area and convince the family members to get the post-mortem done, he added.The mobile internet services were suspended till midnight today but the spokesperson said that this may be extended further.Ample arrangements were made by the district administration so that services such as milk supply and health care do not suffer, officials said.Earlier, a mob damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including one ambulance and a police bus, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station. As tear gas shells and rubber bullets did not deter the mob, police said it was forced to fire in air and then at the miscreants.Six policemen were also injured in the violence. Curfew was imposed in four police station areas of Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Manak Chowk and Galta Gate.