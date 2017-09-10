Rajasthan Violence: Ban On Internet Services Lifted From 50 Police Stations The internet services will remain suspended in 14 police stations of the city till September 11.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Violence had erupted on Friday night as protesters gathered at Ramganj police station. Jaipur: The district administration today lifted the



The internet services will remain suspended in 14 police stations of the city till September 11, Divisional Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said in an official order.



The decision was taken considering the law and order situation in the city, he said.



Violence had erupted on Friday night as protesters gathered at Ramganj police station and pelted stones after a man riding a motorcycle was assaulted by a policeman during routine checking.



A mob damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including an ambulance and police bus, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station. A man died while six policemen were injured in the violence.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The district administration today lifted the ban on mobile internet services from 50 out of 64 police stations in Jaipur.The internet services will remain suspended in 14 police stations of the city till September 11, Divisional Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said in an official order.The decision was taken considering the law and order situation in the city, he said.Violence had erupted on Friday night as protesters gathered at Ramganj police station and pelted stones after a man riding a motorcycle was assaulted by a policeman during routine checking.A mob damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including an ambulance and police bus, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station. A man died while six policemen were injured in the violence.