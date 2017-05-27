Private Hospitals In Jaipur On strike Over 'Attack' On Doctor

Services in around 450 private hospitals and 2,000 nursing homes in Jaipur were affected today as they observed a strike to protest the alleged attack on a doctor at a private hospital in Barkat nagar in the city.An association of Jaipur's private hospitals and nursing homes has demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.Dr Ajay Bansal was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient who had died during treatment at his hospital last week."Demanding arrest of all the accused involved in the incident that occurred in Bansal hospital few days back, all the private hospitals and nursing homes observed a strike today," said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of private hospitals and nursing homes society, Jaipur."We are against the apathy of the police who have arrested only two of the 13 accused people," he claimed.Doctors will take out a protest march later this evening and decide future course of agitation, he added.