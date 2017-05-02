Now, All-Women Squad In Jaipur To Make City Roads Safe

In an initiative similar to the Uttar Pradesh's anti-Romeo squad, an all-women team of 52 cops, trained in martial arts, equipped with batons and wireless sets will be deployed at 200 checkpoints on Japiur streets to make the city safe for women.From 7 am to 10 pm, these women constables on their two-wheelers will patrol outside schools, colleges, temples, parks and popular malls."The decision to launch the police patrol was taken in February this year, the women from the police force were asked to volunteer and then they were screened," said city's top cop Sanjay Agarwal, denying that the move was similar to UP's anti-Romeo squad."We want to give the women component of the police force a more visible role," he said.Rajasthan is one the states that has the highest rate of crimes against women; Jaipur has recently been rated among one of the most unsafe cities in the country.The women team, however, clarified that their brief is certainly not to harass couples or friends spending time together."We will not unnecessarily target couples. Why should we? They are like us, they are not troubling anyone," said woman constable Suman, a member of newly formed police patrol.The initiative, according to the authorities, is not only aimed at making the city safe for women, but also to send across the right message to society that women are strong and able to protect themselves.Udaipur has already launched a successful experiment with an all women police patrol in blue last year.