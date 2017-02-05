Man Runs Jaipur Marathon, Keeps Bride Waiting At Finishing Line

While for most people getting married the average Indian wedding involves enough running, for one restaurateur from Bengaluru that wasn't the case. Anant Trivedi, travelled from the southern tip of India to the west, just so that he could complete the AU Jaipur Half-Marathon today and then tie the knot with his fiance Kavita Batra.The 31-year-old engineer-turned-restaurateur exchanged garlands with Ms Batra (28) at the end of the half-marathon, flagged off by actress Kangana Raut.Based in Bengaluru for the past three years, the couple could not come up with a better idea than getting married at the finishing line as the marriage date was clashing with the marathon. "It was a delightful experience. I am happy to get married to my friend and beloved. It was the best day of my life. I hope the day will also spread message for the society to run for good health," Mr Trivedi told PTI.Mr Trivedi completed his engineering from a college in Jaipur. He met Ms Batra through common friends in New Delhi where she was working.