In Rajasthan, Cop Arrested For Taking Bribe To Probe Rape Case

Sub-inspector Bachchan Singh Bhati, posted at the Ghadsana police station in the Sriganganagar district, had demanded Rs 30,000 from the family of the rape victim.

Jaipur | | Updated: September 13, 2017 22:03 IST
The uncle of the victim had lodged a complaint against the sub-inspector (Representational Image)

Bikaner:  A Rajasthan police sub-inspector was today arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the state police for allegedly taking Rs 25,000 bribe to initiate a probe in a rape case, police said.

SI Bachchan Singh Bhati, posted at the Ghadsana police station in the Sriganganagar district, had initially demanded Rs 30,000 from the family of the rape victim to initiate a probe against the accused, ACB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajnish Punia said.

Later, the "deal" was settled at Rs 25,000, he said.

The uncle of the victim had lodged a complaint against the sub-inspector, he said.

The ASP said that a team was sent to another residence of Mr Bhati in Jaimalsar.

Rajasthan newsRajasthan policeRajasthan raperape case in india

