Demonestised Currency Seized, Three Detained

The raid was conducted at Sanjay Jain's residence in Lakshminarayan Puri from where Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the IG said.

Jaipur | | Updated: July 09, 2017 17:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Demonestised Currency Seized, Three Detained

Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the IG said. (Representational Image)

Jaipur:  The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has detained three persons after Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were making efforts to convert the old currency notes with new notes on commission, ATS sleuths detained cloth merchant Sanjay Jain, sweet shop owner Ram Prasad and a home guard Bhagwan Singh, IG ATS Biju George Joseph said.

The raid was conducted at Sanjay Jain's residence in Lakshminarayan Puri from where Rs 2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the IG said.

ACP Ramganj area, Chain Singh Mahecha said the accused are being interrogated for their role, modus operandi and involvement of other accused involved in facilitating exchange of currency notes.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READA Flight Attendant Smashed Wine Bottles On A Man Who Tried To Open The Exit Midair, FBI Says
anti terrorist squaddemonetised notes seizeddemonetised currency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman Homecoming Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................