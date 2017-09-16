6-Year-Old 'Raped' by 2 School Staff In Rajasthan

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two cleaning staff at a prominent government school in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said today.On the basis of complaint of sexual assault filed by the parents of the girl, a case has been registered against two sweepers of the school under IPC and sections of POCSO Act yesterday, Barmer SP Gagandeep Singla said.He said that medical examination of the girl has been done but it was inconclusive. CCTV footage of cameras in the school is being examined.No arrest has been made so far and the matter is under investigation, he said.The incident comes in the backdrop of heightened concern over the safety of children in schools in the wake of a spate of attacks, including the killing of a seven-year-old boy in a school in Gurgaon.The latest incident occurred on Thursday in Barmer, which is nearly 530 km from state capital Jaipur.