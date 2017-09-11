3 Days After Violent Clashes In Jaipur, Curfew Relaxed For 2 Hours

Curfew was temporarily relaxed today three days after clashes broke out between a mob and the cops in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur that killed two and injured 11, including six policemen on Friday night. The district administration had relaxed the curfew for two hours this evening till 5 pm reviewing the law and order situation in violence-hit areas of the city.Curfew was imposed in Ramganj, Subhash Chowk, Manak Chowk and Galta Gate on the midnight of September 8.Popular tourist sites like Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar however remained deserted with tourists staying away. But local residents came out on the streets to stock up on essential supplies.Tensions eased in the city after the family of 22-year-old Adil, killed in violent clashes, agreed to take his body for burial. The family agreed to perform the man's last rites after talks between peace committee and administration decided to compensate them for the loss."Post law and order situation review, curfew was relaxed from 3.30pm to 5.30 pm today," DCP (North) Satyendra Singh said.The police identified a rickshaw puller, Bharat Kumar, whose body was kept in the mortuary as another victim of Friday's violence. Mr Kumar's family, who reported him missing since Friday night, identified his body this morning taking the number of dead to two.On Friday night, a small dispute between cops and a couple who were returning home turned into violence when a mob outside the Ramganj police station pelted stones, damaged two dozen vehicles and torched four others, including an ambulance and a police vehicle, besides setting ablaze a power sub-station.As tear gas shells and rubber bullets did not deter the mob, police said it was forced to fire in air and then at the attackers.