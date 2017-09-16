1-Month-Old Child, Left Alone In House By Parents, Dies

The body of a one-and-half-month old girl child was recovered from a locked house in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said today.The parents of the child were not at home and returned only after they were informed about her death yesterday, police officials said.Investigating officer Manohar Singh said according to the preliminary probe, the child's parents had a fight on Thursday after which her mother left the house for her parents' home.Soon, the child's father also left the house, leaving her alone in the locked residence, Mr Singh said.An anganwadi worker yesterday informed the police about stench emanating from the house. The police reached the spot and recovered the body of the child from the house, he said.The body has been handed over to the parents after post mortem, Mr Singh said, adding probe is on and the exact reason of the child's death could be ascertained once the autopsy report comes.