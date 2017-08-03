UK Police Charge Indian-Origin Doctor With 118 Sex Offences

A 47-year-old Indian-origin doctor in east London was today charged with 118 sex offences, including one assault on a child under 13, by the Scotland Yard.Dr Manish Shah, from Brunel Close in Romford area of the city, is accused of 65 counts of assault by penetration and 52 allegations of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police said.The doctor is also charged with one count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13."Manish Shah has been charged with 65 assault by penetration, contrary to Section 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 52 sexual assault, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and 1 sexual assault on a child under 13 years, contrary to Section 7 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003," the Met Police said in a statement today.Shah is out on bail and is due to appear on August 31 at Barkingside Magistrates Court in London."The NHS (National Health Service) has a dedicated number for any individuals who may have concerns or questions. They can be contacted on 0800 011 4253," the Met Police said.The offences are alleged to have occurred between June 2004 and July 2013 and relate to 54 victims.The charges announced today follow a long-running investigation into Shah, who has been bailed several times after first being arrested in 2013.