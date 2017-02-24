'Top-Of-His-Class Kind Of Guy': Ex Manager On Indian Shot In Kansas Bar

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was having a drink with his friend, also from India, in a bar on a week night. It was about 7.30 pm - hardly too late to be out. He was working for American firm called Garmins.
Then, a US navy veteran opened fire at Mr Kuchibotla and Alok Madasani, yelling, "get out of my country." Mr Kuchibotal died. His friend survived. So did a young American who tried to help them by attempting to wrestle the gun away from the shooter.
Both the Indians worked for an American firm called Garmins in a section that deal with aviation systems.
"He was very sharp. A top-of-his-class kind of guy," said Rod Larson, who interviewed Mr Kuchibotla in 2007 for a job at the company where he worked before moving on to Garmins. "His personality was exceptional. He was the kind of employee every manager would want," the manager said in an interview to a local newspaper.
Mr Kuchibotla married his wife, Sunayana Dumala in 2012; like him, she is from Hyderabad and works at a software firm in Kansas.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has said on Twitter that Indian diplomats are being sent to Kansas to help arrange for Mr Kuchibotla's body to be brought home to Hyderabad.
We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderbad.- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017