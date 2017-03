The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. /1 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

Our Mission has just informed me that we have lost pilot of the Air Ambulance Arunaksha Nandy. /3 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

Dr.Shailendra and Dr.Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries. /4 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 6, 2017

An air ambulance of an Indian hospital caught fire and crash landed near Bangkok, killing the pilot and injuring four others, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted tonight.