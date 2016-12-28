Collapse
Expand

Pakistani Man Arrested For Killing Indian In Dubai: Report

Indians Abroad | | Updated: December 28, 2016 21:33 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistani Man Arrested For Killing Indian In Dubai: Report

Pakistani man reportedly killed an Indian shopkeeper, Mohammed Ali. (Representational)

Dubai:  A Pakistani man was arrested by the police for murdering an Indian shopkeeper in Sharjah, in less than 12 hours after the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The Sharjah police arrested the 42-year-old Pakistani man from an undisclosed location and said he killed Mohammed Ali over a financial dispute, Khaleej Times reported.

Mr Ali, who was from Kerala, was found in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in Majestic Supermarket in Maysaloon area on Tuesday.

The police immediately launched a manhunt for the murderer. He was arrested after a thorough search.

Based on the "culprit's confession," the case was referred to the public prosecution.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READIn Notes Ban Fight, Rahul Gandhi's 5 Questions For PM Modi Provoke 5 From BJP
Mohammed AliMohammed Ali murderIndian man murdered in DubaiIndian man murder

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................