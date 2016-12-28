Pakistani Man Arrested For Killing Indian In Dubai: Report

A Pakistani man was arrested by the police for murdering an Indian shopkeeper in Sharjah, in less than 12 hours after the incident, police said on Wednesday.The Sharjah police arrested the 42-year-old Pakistani man from an undisclosed location and said he killed Mohammed Ali over a financial dispute, Khaleej Times reported.Mr Ali, who was from Kerala, was found in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in Majestic Supermarket in Maysaloon area on Tuesday.The police immediately launched a manhunt for the murderer. He was arrested after a thorough search.Based on the "culprit's confession," the case was referred to the public prosecution.