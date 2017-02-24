Online Campaign For Indian Killed In Kansas Raises $250,000 In 12 Hours

They worked as aviation programme managers at Garmin, an electronics manufacturer.
Mr Purinton mistook the Indians for "Middle Easterners" and yelled "Get out of my country" before opening fire.
A 24-year-old American Ian Grillot was injured when he tried to intervene.
A GoFundMe page created to collect money to help Mr Kuchibhotla's family has crossed its $150,000 goal, raising more than $250,000 in 12 hours.
More than7,000 people, including Americans, have donated $ 258,392 on the page created by Mr Kuchibhotla's friend Kavipriya Muthuramalingam.
"Srini was the kindest person you would meet, full of love, care and compassion for everyone. He never uttered a word of hatred, a simple gossip, or a careless comment. He was brilliant, well-mannered and simply an outstanding human being," the page says.
"His wife Sunayana and his family are now faced with incredible grief and a multitude of expenses. We've set up this fund to help them with the funeral expenses and other ongoing grief/recovery support costs," it says.
Another GoFundMe campaign was set up by 39-year-old Brian Eric Ford to raise funds for families of both the Indian men.
"I've been pretty closely following since the election the rise in white nationalism," the Kansas City graphic artist told The Star.
"I thought this was a chance to do something to show support for these communities that are being attacked."
As of Thursday night, 816 people had contributed $29,726 to the fund, which has a target of $50,000.
(With inputs from IANS)