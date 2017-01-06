On Prakash Parv, British PM Theresa May Hails Contribution Of British Sikhs

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has hailed the contribution of British Sikhs as "exceptional" on occasion of Prakash Parv - 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh."This anniversary is also a chance to remember that British Sikhs have made - and continue to make - an exceptional contribution to business, professions, charity and our armed forces. I take this opportunity to wish all those celebrating a very blessed and happy Gurpurab," the British Prime Minister said.Ms May further said that the occasion highlighted the values of equality, fairness and respect and helping those less fortunate."Time and again, I have seen these values put into practice, from visiting gurdwarasm to attending Sikh War Memorial in Derby. Indeed, when we celebrate Vaisakhi soon, we will be reminded once again how the teachings of Guru Gobind Singhji enrich out wider society," she said in her message.Senior officials of the Indian High Commission, including High Commissioner YK Sinha, attended the historic Shepherd's Bush Gurdwara Sahib, the oldest in Europe, to celebrate the festival with British Sikhs. Mr Sinha was presented with a 'Siropa' by the Gurdwara Committee on the occasion.Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal celebrated the Prakash Parv in Patna, the birth place of the tenth Sikh Guru.