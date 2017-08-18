No Report Of Indian Casualty In Spain Terror Attack: Sushma Swaraj

Barcelona Attack: ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist incidents in Barcelona.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: August 18, 2017 08:55 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Report Of Indian Casualty In Spain Terror Attack: Sushma Swaraj

Barcelona Attack: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said there are no reports of Indian casualties.

New Delhi:  There is no report of any Indian casualty in the Barcelona terror attack, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said who is in constant touch with Indian embassy in Spain.

Ms Swaraj also re-tweeted emergency numbers in Barcelona given by the Indian Embassy.

"I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain @IndiainSpain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty," she tweeted.

At least one person was killed and 32 others were injured when a man ploughed a van into a group of people in Barcelona in what police called a "terrorist attack." 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READViral: This Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Kiss Is Making The Internet So, So Happy
Barcelona Terror AttackSushma SwarajSpain ISIS attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreSarahah Jab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................