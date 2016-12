Initial investigations by the police revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man.

A 28-year-old Indian man died after falling from a high-rise building in UAE's Sharjah during a bid to spy on women living in the opposite building, the media reported on Thursday.

A witness told the police that the man fell after losing his balance while looking into the ladies' room, the Khaleej Times said in a report.

Police officials found the man lying dead in a pool of blood. The body was sent to a local hospital.

Initial investigations by the police revealed no criminal act behind the death of the man.