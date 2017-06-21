International Yoga Day 2017: London's Trafalgar Square Unites For Peace The third International Yoga Day will be celebrated around the world on June 22.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT International Yoga Day 2017: People performed Yoga at London's Trafalgar Square. London: Usually bustling with visitors, London's Trafalgar Square witnessed a different kind of gathering on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the iconic location to perform and celebrate Yoga, at an event organised by the Indian High Commission to mark



Along with their yoga mats, came their hats. The temperature in London matched that of New Delhi at 32, but the heat wave did not prevent people from different walks of life come together for yoga.



"Yoga changed my life. I have become a better person," said 32-year-old veronica from Germany who lives in London.



For Sarah Jane from Africa who works in Birmingham as a yoga instructor, joining in the third year of International Yoga day was a norm to be followed. "Whichever part of the world I may live in, on the day of yoga I will always join in a celebration to get the feeling that I am performing yoga with the rest of world."



London has suffered a spate of terror attacks in the last four months, and most who came to Trafalgar Square said they had one reason - peace. Multiple events will be conducted across London and the UK in celebration of Yoga, organised by the High commission and other lifestyle groups.



The High Commission of India in London and India Tourism's UK division staged a yoga takeover of the London Eye, teaming up with UK-based yoga organisations to unite in a so-called 'Wheel of Yoga'.



The first-of-its-kind event was classified as "yoga for peace" and took place within 32 pods of the London Eye on the banks of the river Thames to celebrate the opening event of the International Day of Yoga, marked worldwide on June 21.



(With inputs from PTI)



