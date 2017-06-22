Indian Who Escaped From Bali Prison Arrested In East Timor

An Indian and another prisoner who were among the four foreigners who escaped through a tunnel from a prison in Indonesia's Bali island earlier this week were arrested in East Timor today, Indonesian authorities said.The East Timor police arrested Indian Sayed Muhammad, sentenced to 14 years for drug-trafficking, and Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov, who was serving a seven-year sentence for fraud, from a luxury hotel in East Timor's capital Dili.The police chief of Bali's Badung district, Yudith Satriya Hananta, told Efe news that the two convicts would be picked up from Dili soon by the Indonesian police, but did not specify when.The two other convicts, Australia's Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysia's Tee Kok King continue to be on the run.Davidson was jailed for breaking Indonesia's immigration laws while Tee Kok King was serving a seven-year sentence for drug trafficking.The four prisoners, who shared a cell, dug a tunnel from their prison onto the street through which they escaped on Monday.