Indian Teacher Allegedly Commits Suicide In Dubai Apartment

Antony Benjamin hailed from Jaipur and used to work at an educational institute in Dubai.

An Indian teacher, identified as Antony Benjamin, who used to work for a Dubai-based educational institute allegedly committed suicide on December 14, days after he stopped showing up for work.

The Indo-Asian News Service, quoting a Dubai-based newspaper, reported that the police did not disclose the reason behind the alleged suicide. However, they said that Mr Benjamin's apartment door was locked from the inside.

Mr Benjamin hailed from Jaipur and used to live in Dubai's Al Karma district. He was one of the educators at One Attempt, a Knowlegde Village-based training institute in Dubai.

"He was working normally in our institute until the last weekend and he had applied for leave for next Monday," said a colleague of the victim.

Another colleague said, "He had been a faculty here for four years." He added that Mr Benjamin did not show signs of depression.

The institute's spokesperson said that they were cooperating with the Dubai Police and completing the formalities before repatriating the body to India.

Mr Benjamin is survived by his daughter in India.



(With inputs from IANS)

