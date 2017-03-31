Indian Student Attacked In Poland, Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report

There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident. https://t.co/uO9hJ171aB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 31, 2017

An Indian student was allegedly beaten in Poland's Ponzan on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has sought details after reports emerged of the alleged attack.The student, who wishes to conceal his identity fearing revenge strikes, was attacked in a tram by an unidentified man, local media reports said. The victim then called up a friend who with the help of locals took him to a hospital.Reacting to a tweet which linked to a Poland local media report, Ms Swaraj said that she has sought details from the Indian ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria."Preliminary inquiry suggests the student was attacked in a Ponzan tram. But thank god he survived," Mr Bisaria said.In follow up tweets, Ms Swaraj confirmed the incident and said the Indian government was inquiring the attack from all aspects.