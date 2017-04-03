Indian Student Assaulted In Poland is 'Fine', Probe On: Ambassador

The Indian student who was attacked in Poland is now fine, India's Ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria today said. He said Polish police are investigating the case."Boy assaulted in Poznan fine. Injury minor, (and is) in touch with Embassy, family. Police investigating. Embassy monitoring. @IndianDiplomacy @SushmaSwaraj," Mr Bisaria tweeted.The student, who has requested to conceal his identity fearing revenge strikes, was attacked on a tram by an unidentified man on Wednesday. The student then called up a friend who, with the help of locals, took him to a hospital.Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who confirmed the incident, later tweeted, "There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident."In a Facebook post, Mr Bisaria said, "Here's an update on Wednesday's attack on an Indian student in Poland: he was discharged after first aid and feels fine now. (Some sections of the media reported unverified versions that he was 'beaten to death' or 'in the ICU'.) The young man is in touch with the Embassy. He has spoken to his family and requests that his privacy be maintained. He recounts that he was punched on the face for no reason by an unknown assailant, a male in his 20s, who shouted at him, apparently in Polish.""The assailant escaped, the motive of the attack is unclear. The police have CCTV footage and two eye-witness accounts; they are hopeful of hunting down the culprit. We are monitoring this case closely," he said in the post.