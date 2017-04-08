Indian Shot Dead In US, Probe Underway, Tweets Sushma Swaraj

Highlights India coordinating with US in the killing of an Indian man in Washington Vikram Jaryal, 26, was shot dead allegedly by two masked men at a store Sushma Swaraj: Indian consulate in San Francisco helping his family

India is coordinating with investigating agencies in the US and a probe is underway after a 26-year-old Indian man was shot dead in Washington on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted this morning.Vikram Jaryal was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station. Mr Jaryal, who was from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, worked as a clerk in the store. He was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store. Police said Mr Jaryal handed the suspects money, but one of the suspects fired at him. Mr Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died.Ms Swaraj tweeted, "We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits."Local police are looking for two men caught on surveillance camera leaving the store. "Somebody knows something. Somebody knows these people. The still photos show a very recognisable top that one of the suspects is wearing," Mike Bastinelli, Yakima Police Department said. "The shooter wore a black hoodie with patches of white on the back," he said."The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital," police was quoted as saying by the NBC Right Now channel.According to Ms Swaraj, Mr Jaryal had reached the US only 25 days back.(With inputs from PTI)