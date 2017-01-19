Indian-Origin Woman's Body Found Hidden In Suitcase In UK

A 46-year-old Indian-origin woman's body was found hidden in a suitcase dumped in an alleyway in the UK following which her husband has been charged on suspicion of murder, according to a media report. Kiran Daudia's body was discovered by a member of public in a walkway off Cromer Street, Leicester, on Tuesday.Leicestershire Police said they had charged Ashwin Daudia, 50, with murder and remanded him in custody. Daudia, of Lyme Road, Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court today, the metro.co.uk reported.Kiran Daudia had been working at the Next call centre for 17 years."A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder following the body of woman being discovered in a suitcase," Leicestershire Police said in a statement.Cromer Street and a nearby property on Mayfield Road remained cordoned off yesterday while police examined the scene.Anyone who may have seen someone "pulling a suitcase" in the area of Lyme Street and the alleyway behind Cromer Street in the late afternoon or early evening of Monday has been urged to contact the force.Family of Kiran Daudia - who had two adult sons- have spoken of their devastation following her tragic death. In a statement they said: "Kiran was a much loved mum, daughter, sister and aunt, and she will be deeply missed by us all. We ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."Neighbours said they feared the victim may be a local woman who disappeared shortly before the case was discovered.Jasbir Kaur said she spoke to the missing woman's sister at around 9.30 am yesterday."The woman said my sister is missing. She was last seen when she finished work at 2:00 pm yesterday. She left work and did not come home," Jasbir Kaur said."I am very worried about her. My children are scared because they have seen police here," she said.Local shop owner Kanapathipillai Vijay, said: "Not long after I arrived at work at 8:00 am, I saw there were a lot of police cars and officers. They came into the shop and said a lady was missing. Then they wanted to check the CCTV."Forensic officers carried out a number of searches after the grim find, and door-to-door enquires were carried out in the area.A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted to determine the cause of death, police said.