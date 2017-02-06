Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In UK After 'Domestic Incident'

An Indian-origin woman has been found dead at a home in the Midlands of England after a "domestic incident".The body of the woman, identified as 35-year-old Amandeep Kaur, was discovered at the property in the town of Thurmaston in Leicestershire on Friday."Police have named the woman whose body was found in a house in Dovedale Road, Thurmaston, on Friday (February 3) as Amandeep Kaur. She was 35-years-old. Her body was found following a report of a domestic incident at a property in the street," a Leicestershire Police statement said.A 38-year-old man, Baldeep Singh, has been charged with her murder. He appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court today.During the short hearing, no details were given about the case. Singh spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, which he did through a Punjabi translator.The magistrates sent the case to Leicester Crown Court, with a pre-trial hearing due to take place next month.Police is appealing for anyone who knew Kaur to contact them, as they try to piece together her final movements."Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have known Amandeep and who may have worked with her as part of their enquiries to trace her movements in the days leading to her death," the statement added.Police have indicated that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the suspected murder.Neighbours told local media that a family had moved into the rented accommodation only a couple of months ago.One of the residents in the area, who did not want to be named, told Leicester Mercury that she believed a couple live at the house, along with an older man and two young children."I feel sick to hear what has happened. The poor kids.I am a bit shocked really," the neighbour told the newspaper.