Indian-Origin Man Brutally Beaten With Baseball Bat In New Zealand, Critical

A 25-year-old man, who police believe to be of Indian-origin, was brutally beaten by a baseball bat in New Zealand's Auckland city and is in a critical condition, media reports said.The man was left severely beaten on the footpath at approximately 10.20 PM last night on a road in Takanini, Auckland, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police, said.Police are seeking the public's help to identify the man seriously assaulted in Takanini, he said."He is in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital and Police are requesting the public's help to identify this man so we (can) contact his family," Mr Bright said."He was wearing a grey collared shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles. He is believed to be of Indian descent," he said.Details of the incident were not given out by the police but a report in stuff.co.nz said the man was 25-year-old and was "beaten with a baseball bat in south Auckland".