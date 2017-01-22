Indian-Origin Journalist Becomes Chancellor Of UK University

An Indian-origin broadcast journalist has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in north-west England at a special ceremony.Ranvir Singh, 39, becomes the third Chancellor of the university in Preston, the city she grew up in and completed a post-graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from in 2000."I am immensely proud to accept the University's offer of becoming its new Chancellor. I am Preston born and bred, I studied for my post-graduate degree in journalism in London and the experience helped to shape me and my career," Singh said in a statement yesterday aftre taking charge."In fact, had this ceremony been on any other day I'd have been covering Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington," Ms Singh said."I am truly honoured to be given this opportunity of helping inspire the next generation of talent coming through. The University has an exciting future and I can't wait to be part of it," she added.Ms Singh is a well-known broadcast journalist in the UK, with a regular on ITV channel's news shows. She also presents her own primetime series for ITV, 'Real Stories with Ranvir Singh'.In 2013, she received a UCLan Honorary Fellowship for her contribution to broadcasting. She took over as Chancellor from Sir Richard Evans and the ceremony also marked the inauguration of Professor Mike Thomas as the university's fourth Vice-Chancellor.David Taylor, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Board, said: "Both Ranvir and Mike bring inspiration and vision at a time of increased competition and change within the higher education sector.""Ranvir continues to make a huge success of her career in broadcasting and journalism. Importantly she has an affinity with Preston and the University and is someone who cares about our heritage and our future. She is a wonderful communicator with the capacity to inspire and I know she will be a fantastic role model for our students," Mr Taylor said.Vice-Chancellor Professor Mike Thomas said: "In the coming years we will continue to develop our role as a civic University, supporting Preston and our county as well as delivering benefits to individuals, organisations and the community as a whole"."For these reasons I am delighted to lead the University into the next stage of its development and success," Mr Mike said.