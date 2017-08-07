Indian Man Wins Dirham 5 Million In UAE Draw

An Indian man in the UAE yesterday hit a jackpot by winning a whopping dhirham 5 million (USD 1.3 million) in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.Krishnam Raju Thokachichu, who works as a detailing checker in the construction industry, won the huge sum in the latest edition of 'Big 5 Ticket Draw'.The event held at the Abu Dhabi International Airport was attended by all the big 10 millionaires from series 181.Unlike many other winners who share the ticket prize with other raffle draw participants, Mr Thokachichu will be enjoying the grand prize for himself."I used to buy tickets with other friends, but this time I decided I'll just shoulder the cost alone - and I got lucky this time," Mr Thokachichu told Gulf News.The winning could not have come at a better time for Mr Thokachichu as he had been struggling to pay back his loans and was facing financial hardships.The Indian based in Ras Al Khaimah had been buying tickets for the draw for the last three years, the report said."Every month, I'd set aside money to pay for the ticket. It was indeed a surprise when I got the call from the raffle organisers. I got so excited that I had to call my mother in India right away," he said.Mr Thokachichu, who first came to the UAE in 2008 and makes less than dhirham 10,000 a month, said he will save a portion of the money to pay for the education of his four-year-old child.