Indian Man In New Zealand Streams Abuse On Facebook, Is Harassed Further

After a spree of apparent hate crimes in the US, an Indian man in New Zealand was allegedly abused in a road rage incident which he managed to capture on a video.Navninder Vir Singh was driving in Auckland when his car was tailgated by another car. As he pulled over to let the car pass, a man started abusing him, according to local media reports.Mr Singh then began streaming the abuse through a Facebook Live which seems to have further challenged the harasser who then told Mr Singh to "go back to your country"."I gave him space... that lady gave me the finger. He was driving that car," Mr Singh says in the video, pointing to a white Holden driven by a white man with a women in front passenger seat. "And now he's trying to threaten me," Mr Singh adds.The alleged harasser, a white male wearing a grey t-shit, is seen pulling over his car in front of that of Mr Singh in the video. He then walks up to Mr Singh's car and starts yelling at him.A women accompanying the white man is then seen trying to break up the argument. But before Mr Sing could drive off, the man further insults him by exposing his butt on camera.Assuming it was over, Mr Singh said he parked his car on the side of the road. But his harasser pulled over on the side and continued his racial rant, he said."It really shocked me. I was really shaken," Newshub quoted Singh as saying."I don't know what to do, it really hurts my heart...The first thing in my mind was that he might hurt me with some weapon." Mr Singh said.In another incident over the weekend, another Indian man, Bikramjit Singh, was also abused while driving. A man who claimed Bikramjit was speeding yelled at him, saying: "Go back to your country - slow down! You know what the speed limit is here."Bikramjit said he wasn't speeding, is a New Zealand citizen and has lived here for more than a decade.The accused later apologised to Bikram in an email for his behaviour which he blamed on the two alcohol beverages he'd consumed earlier that day.Both the victims have filed complaints with the police.Migrants in New Zealand say that such discrimination appears to be increasing."We are seeing it much more openly which is a very serious concern," said Anu Kaloti from the Migrant Workers Association. "I think societies are becoming more and more intolerant, especially since (Donald) Trump was elected President of the US".