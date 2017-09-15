Indian Doctor Achutha Reddy Stabbed To Death In US

An Indian doctor from Telangana was stabbed to death in the US state of Kansas state, as per the information reaching his family in Hyderabad on Thursday.Achutha Reddy, a psychiatrist, was murdered in his clinic in East Wichita, on Wednesday night. US police has arrested a young man.Sources quoted the US police as saying that the assailant, aged 21, repeatedly stabbed the doctor after a conversation. It was not yet clear if the attacker was his patient.Dr Reddy was affiliated to some other hospitals in the region. He was a specialist in yoga.Hailing from Nalgonda district, Dr Reddy graduated from Osmania Medical College in 1986. He later moved to the US, where he completed his residency in psychiatry from the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita.