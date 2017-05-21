Indian-Born Woman Rehana Ameer Elected To City Of London Corporation

She was elected as a councillor to the Court of Common Council, becoming the first India-born woman to be elected to the City of London Corporation.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: May 21, 2017 22:26 IST
Rehana Ameer was elected as a councillor to the Court of Common Council as an independent

London:  A 43-year-old entrepreneur has become the first India-born woman to be elected as a councillor to a ward in the United Kingdom. Rehana Ameer, who was born and raised in Chennai, contested from Vintry ward in the City of London county as an independent candidate.

"As an elected councillor, my key focus areas are road safety, improved air quality, mental health and better representation of all types of businesses as part of the Brexit negotiations," Ms Ameer told PTI.

She aims to promote the city's businesses in international markets and develop the city's presence overseas.

The City corporation is the richest local authority in the country which controls the 1.3 billion pounds city cash fund.  The City of London is divided into 25 wards and elected councillors represent each ward. 

 

Rehana AmeerVintry wardCity of London

